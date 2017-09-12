Each of the affected farmers reports missing sheep alongside a disturbing lack of any physical evidence, including intact fences, and no blood or wool littering their pastures.
It's been a bad year to be a sheep. Maybe there's never been a good year to be one, but 2017 has proved especially hard on sheep worldwide. From unexplained mass sheep mutilations in New Zealand and the Scottish highlands to reports of the Chupacabra reportedly picking off sheep in India, it seems dark forces have gotten the taste for mutton. Maybe that's why hundreds of sheep mysteriously committed suicide in France a few months back. Whatever is stalking and devouring these sheep, it seems as if it's gotten better at hiding its tracks.


Could the chupacabra have gone intercontinental?
Shepherds in southern Norway have reported several cases of mysterious sheep disappearances. While poaching and livestock theft is certainly nothing new, it's the circumstances surrounding the disappearances that have farmers and law enforcement baffled. Each of the affected farmers reports missing sheep alongside a disturbing lack of any physical evidence, including intact fences, and no blood or wool littering their pastures.

