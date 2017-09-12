© real.piter / Instagram
Residents of St. Petersburg and other cities in the vicinity were having an average, routine Monday night... except a meteor falling from the skies.

The city residents immediately took to social networks to share the videos of the burning meteor.


Some joked that the meteor was "the Indian summer flying past," while others supposed that it was the Proton launch system or a UFO.

However, specialists from the main astronomical observatory in Pulkovo, near St. Petersburg, explained the impressive event, as reported by local media: either a small meteor or a major particle from the Perseids stream burning out, causing bright flashes of light when entering the Earth's atmosphere.