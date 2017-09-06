© Reuters/Christian Hartmann

France will raise the price of cigarettes to 10 euros ($11.35) a pack within three years, the health minister said on Thursday, confirming a strategy that will push tobacco costs to among the highest in Europe."France is one of the slowest learners in the world on smoking," the minister, Agnes Buzyn, said. "Big price rises will be needed to have an impact on public health."Buzyn told RTL radio station that smoking rates in Britain had dropped from around 30 percent to 20 percent over the past decade as the government pursued a policy of hefty price hikes, while the smoking rate was still around 30 percent in France.The new government of centrist President Emmanuel Macron has announced several high-profile healthcare targets includingEditing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Catherine Evans