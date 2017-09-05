© Twitter/RafaelPern)
Meteor fireball explodes over Nelson, British Columbia, Canada.
If you were looking east at around 10:00 pm you might have caught a glimpse of what some people are calling a meteorite falling to the ground.

Tashia is in Nelson. She says she was tucking her son into bed before she saw the sky light up.

"We felt it. It was way more intense than thunder, but not quite like an earthquake. It rattled the windows."

Laureen was in Langley.

"It looked like a ball of fire. It was quite large. It came streaking through the sky and just kept going. I said 'that's going to hit something'."

People from as far away as Calgary have also noticed the phenomenon.

We still don't know exactly what it was, or where it landed.