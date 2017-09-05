If you were looking east at around 10:00 pm you might have caught a glimpse of what some people are calling a meteorite falling to the ground.Tashia is in Nelson. She says she was tucking her son into bed before she saw the sky light up.Laureen was in Langley."It looked like a ball of fire. It was quite large. It came streaking through the sky and just kept going. I said 'that's going to hit something'."People from as far away as Calgary have also noticed the phenomenon.We still don't know exactly what it was, or where it landed.