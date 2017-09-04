© Alomax.free.net
Star: calculated epicenter - Small red dots: possible error margin for the epicenter, the more dense, the higher probability that the epicenter will be in that area. Orange circle: epicenter location error zone
Most important Earthquake Data:

Magnitude : 6

Local Time (conversion only below land) : 2017-09-04 06:07:39

GMT/UTC Time : 2017-09-04 08:07:39

Depth (Hypocenter) : 65 km

Update 09:25 UTC: earthquake in the subantarctic penguin volcanic islands region. This is an unpopulated area of the world, so no impact at all on human beings :)