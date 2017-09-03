© Mihail Metzel / Sputnik
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have agreed to "appropriately deal" with the recent nuclear test conducted by North Korea, Chinese Xinhua news reports.

"The two leaders agreed to stick to the goal of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula and keep close communication and coordination to deal with the new situation," the report says.

The presidents met in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen for the ninth BRICS summit, which is scheduled for September 3-5.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the North Korean test, adding that in a situation like this, it is essential "to keep composure and to restrain from any acts, which may lead to further escalation of tensions."

The test is "another example of Pyongyang's outright disregard" of UN Security Council resolutions and international law, the ministry said in a statement.

"We cannot but regret the fact the DPRK [North Korea] leadership is creating grave threats to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and the whole region by its actions, which are aimed at undermining the global non-proliferation regime. The continuation of this line is fraught with grave consequences for the DPRK itself."

On Sunday, North Korean state media reported that Pyongyang successfully tested a hydrogen bomb which can be mounted on an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM). The test followed Pyongyang's claims that it developed a new, more advanced hydrogen nuke that is small enough to be fitted on an ICBM.

The bomb test was a "perfect success" and was a "meaningful" step to complete the North's nuclear weapons program, state television reported.