© Instagram/johanna_hood_37 (screen capture)
A huge ominous looking cloud engulfed the city of Hinesville in Georgia on August 31, 2017.

The phenomena appears to be a type of arcus cloud, which is a low, horizontal cloud formation, usually appearing as an accessory cloud to a cumulonimbus. Roll clouds and shelf clouds are the two main types of arcus.


Images of the apocalyptical cloud were shared across Instagram and twitter.

© Instagram/johanna_hood_37 (screen capture)