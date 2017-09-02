A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit south east off the coast of the island of Rhodes at 19:48 (local) on Friday, according to the Greek Department of Geophysics at the University of Athens.

The quake's epicenter was located in the Aegean Sea at a depth of 43km below the seabed. There are no reports of injuries, or damages.

Earthquakes have historically caused widespread damage across central and southern Greece, Cyprus, Sicily and other neighboring regions.