The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has published a report on the results of its monitoring of the social networks VKontakte and Odnoklassniki. As it turned out, Ukrainians criticized the authorities in 800 groups.

This was told by the head of the department Vasily Gritsak, journalists of the Ukrainian opposition newspaper Golos Pravdiy write.

Moreover, in the opinion of the SBU, groups criticizing the authorities are "anti-Ukrainian."

"In fact, there are a lot of such groups. We counted about 800 anti-Ukrainian groups in these networks," the statement said.

Recall, earlier Petro Poroshenko ordered "VKontakte", "Classmates", Mail.ru, "Yandex" and "Film Search" closed for three years.

On May 25 it became known that the SBU and the Ministry of Internal Affairs would block all objectionable websites, without a court decision.

[Tr note:
1. This item was published on May 25. The rest of the story is that persons posting regime-critical items are subject to arrest and imprisonment.
2. Golos Pravdiy at the close of this item asks for financial help:
We will be grateful for any help to the Ukrainian opposition project "Voice of Truth"]