Yakutia in a white blanket as temperatures dip to minus 6C as winter 'comes too soon'.This region is the coldest in the world, yet locals also enjoy warm and even hot summersSnowfalls hit the towns of Neryungri and Aldan in stark contrast to a summer high of 37C in Yakutia, also known as the Sakha Republic.The snowfall was especially strong in Udachny village, in Mirny district.Local weather bureau specialists explained the unseasonal August snow by a strong cyclone coming from the Arctic.'This is a weather abnormality, but we do get such interventions from the Arctic from time to time,' a bureau spokesman said.Locals greeted summer snow with Instagram messages like: 'Why oh why snow? This summer was so good!' (Olga from Aldan).'I woke up, got to the window and couldn't believe my eyes - the trees were all completely covered with snow!' (Roman from Aikhal).'Go away winter, you came too soon!' complained Alyona from Neryungri.The region can expect temperatures falling to minus 60C or below in the winter.