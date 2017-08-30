"Whenever I feel hungry and there's no food in the house I hold naked wires and within half an hour I'm satisfied. I eat electricity like it's food. In fact, it helps my energy levels."Naresh Kumar, a 42-year-old resident of Muzzafarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, has been calling himself the Human Light Bulb (what else?) ever since he discovered by accident that he could touch a live electrical wire without killing himself or getting burned. This was a relief to his employer since he made this discovery at work.
Let's stop here for a moment and talk about electrocution. Death by electricity occurs when an electric current of a certain voltage or higher flows through the body on a path that includes a vital organ, like the heart. Currents as low as 30 mA (milliamps) over a sustained period can stop the heart. Currents over 1 A also cause permanent burns and cellular damage. Wall sockets in the US (the 120 volt variety) are either 15 or 20 amps. You do the math.
According to India.com and a video from Cover Asia Press, Naresh Kumar claims he connects himself to live electrical wires for up to 30 minutes at a time, usually when he's hungry, although he can probably be persuaded if you have a camera or offer money.
"I can touch any electrical appliance like a television, washing machine, fridge, and an inverter with my bare hands and it doesn't affect me. In fact, it helps my energy levels. I think about 80 per cent of my body is composed of electricity now."Thirty minutes per meal? Is that eating or gorging? Neither the article nor the video show a doctor or an electrician examining Naresh to verify this or his ability to hold a live wire without harm (even though verification would be easy since he works at a hospital). The only reference he offers is his wife, who doesn't seem too thrilled to be Mrs. Human Light Bulb.
