A Youtuber who uses the name 'Tree of Logic' has a solution to stop Antifa violence. She says thatShe says thatShe points out thatMany of these Democrat mayors push the gun control agenda.She says that, including California:Section One Hundred and Eighty-five. It shall be unlawful for any person to wear any mask, false whiskers, or any personal disguise (whether complete or partial) for the purpose of:One-Evading or escaping discovery, recognition, or identification in the commission of any public offense.Two-Concealment, flight, or escape, when charged with, arrested for, or convicted of, any public offense. Any person violating any of the provisions of this section shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor.'Tree of Logic' recommends flooding the mayor's office with hundreds of emails and phone calls demanding Antifa be unmasked.Polite messages asking the mayor to allow the police to enforce the anti-mask law, Penal Code 185, to prevent violence should be very effective.The Mayor of Berkeley is Jesse Arreguin. He is a Democrat and a member of the 'anti-fascist' Facebook group, By Any Means Necessary (BAMN), who orchestrated the Milo riot in February.Phone # (510) 981-7100Email address [email protected] If the mayor refuses to direct the police to unmask Antifa, and someone is hurt, they may sue the city and mayor for big bucks, and the left will be exposed and intern the media for its criminal behavior.