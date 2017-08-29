A Youtuber who uses the name 'Tree of Logic' has a solution to stop Antifa violence. She says that most of the violence occurs because Antifa can hide behind a mask to avoid being identified and arrested. She says that mayors direct the police department, and the mayors are ultimately responsible if the police stand down and fail to enforce the law.

She points out that most of the Antifa violence has occurred in cities with mayors who are Democrats. Many of these Democrat mayors push the gun control agenda.

She says that many of the states where the violence has occurred have anti-mask laws, including California:

Penal Code Section 185:

Section One Hundred and Eighty-five. It shall be unlawful for any person to wear any mask, false whiskers, or any personal disguise (whether complete or partial) for the purpose of:

One-Evading or escaping discovery, recognition, or identification in the commission of any public offense.

Two-Concealment, flight, or escape, when charged with, arrested for, or convicted of, any public offense. Any person violating any of the provisions of this section shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor.

'Tree of Logic' recommends flooding the mayor's office with hundreds of emails and phone calls demanding Antifa be unmasked.

Polite messages asking the mayor to allow the police to enforce the anti-mask law, Penal Code 185, to prevent violence should be very effective.The Mayor of Berkeley is Jesse Arreguin. He is a Democrat and a member of the 'anti-fascist' Facebook group, By Any Means Necessary (BAMN), who orchestrated the Milo riot in February.
Phone # (510) 981-7100
Email address [email protected]

If the mayor refuses to direct the police to unmask Antifa, and someone is hurt, they may sue the city and mayor for big bucks, and the left will be exposed and intern the media for its criminal behavior.