So when some Trump supporters, including a group called 'Patriot Prayer' as well as that 'white nationalist' group Latinos for Trump, among others, dared to stage an event in Berkley on Sunday with a few dozen free speech advocates, the Leftist black-masked Antifa avengers were up to the task as thousands of 'counter protesters' took to the streets in the name of equality, or something.
Crazy, right?
As soon as Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson showed up, the mob attacked...
Always remember, 'hate' is bad but Marxists are cute and cuddly.
No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!" they shouted, as they drove police away and generally imposed their will on the area, although 14 people were arrested for various offenses that included using sticks and other weapons in the demonstration area, according to the LA Times.
As per their usual tactic, Antifa members also threatened to break the cameras of anyone, including journalists, who filmed their activities.
A woman attacked my photographer and I. #BerkeleyProtest #berkeley .@KTVU pic.twitter.com/LlzG9dBN4nAndrew Noruk wore a shirt denouncing both parties, but got called a Nazi anyway.
- Leigh Martinez (@LeighMartinezTV) August 27, 2017
Noruk, who had also come to protest Trump supporters, at least understood the political ramifications of Leftist violence, telling the Times: "We can't keep producing this audio-visual propaganda. It is recruiting for the right."
Yeah if people weren't getting hurt, we'd say keep doing it!
One man was mercilessly beaten by Antifa thugs:
At the end, he appears to have been saved by a black female Trump supporter who was also, apparently, a Nazi by current Antifa standards.
On that, we'll give Terrence Williams the last word... take it away Terrence!
