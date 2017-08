Emboldened by the seeming support of everyone from liberals and Democrats to so-called 'conservatives' like Paul Ryan and Marco Rubio, the alt-left is getting more and more violent.So when some Trump supporters, including a group called 'Patriot Prayer' as well as that 'white nationalist' group Latinos for Trump, among others, dared to stage an event in Berkley on Sunday with a few dozen free speech advocates, the Leftist black-masked Antifa avengers were up to the task as thousands of 'counter protesters' took to the streets in the name of equality, or something.Crazy, right?As soon as Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson showed up, the mob attacked...Always remember, 'hate' is bad but Marxists are cute and cuddly.No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!" they shouted, as they drove police away and generally imposed their will on the area, although 14 people were arrested for various offenses that included using sticks and other weapons in the demonstration area, according to the LA Times.Andrew Noruk wore a shirt denouncing both parties, but got called a Nazi anyway.Noruk, who had also come to protest Trump supporters, at least understood the political ramifications of Leftist violence, telling the Times: "We can't keep producing this audio-visual propaganda. It is recruiting for the right."Yeah if people weren't getting hurt, we'd say keep doing it!At the end, he appears to have been saved by a black female Trump supporter who was also, apparently, a Nazi by current Antifa standards.On that, we'll give Terrence Williams the last word... take it away Terrence!