'Screaming Hecklers'

Migration & security

"I'd make all the important decisions of 2015 the same way again," the chancellor told the German Die Welt daily's weekend edition, adding that she has no regrets about her refugee policy."I made my decision based on what I thought was right from a political and humanitarian standpoint,"she said and described the 2015 refugee crisis as one of "extraordinary situations"At the same time, she also said that the 2015 refugee crisis was an "emergency" that "we all, including the people seeking asylum, should never face once again." The chancellor then criticized the EU Dublin regulation that stipulates that the asylum seekers should be accepted by the EU member state through which they first entered the territory of the union.Merkel denounced the Dublin system by saying that it is "no more reliable," adding that it leaves "countries such as Greece and Italy unable to cope with the burden placed on them" by this regulation.Greece and Italy "should not bear this entire burden just because of their geographic location," she said asMerkel called refusal of "some countries" to accept "any refugees" unacceptable. "That contradicts the spirit of Europe. We'll overcome that. It will take time and patience but we will succeed," she said, adding that she would not stop pushing for relocation of refugees across the EU.On Saturday, a crowd of protesters were yelling and whistling at her during the 30-minute speech in Quedlinburg, a town in Saxony-Anhalt.A similar incident took place at her previous rally in the town of Annaberg-Buchholz, where protesters held banners calling her "Traitor" and "Not my chancellor." In both cases, the demonstrators expressed their discontent with Merkel's refugee policy, which they said had failed.In her Sunday interview with Die Welt, Merkel said she would not be deterred from campaigning by some angry "hecklers." "We're a democracy and everyone can freely express themselves in public the way they want," she said. "It's important that we don't go out of our way to avoid certain areas only because there are a bunch of people screaming."She also ruled out any form of cooperation with the right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD), whose supporters often appear her staunchest opponents. It is "absolutely clear that the AfD is not a partner for us," she said, adding that her party would not engage in any form of cooperation with it.In the meantime,. According to the latest polls conducted by the German public broadcasters ARD and ZDF , AfD has once again emerged as the third most popular political force in Germany as it now enjoys the support of 10 percent of the German population.The weekly also said at that time that the German Federal Prosecutor's Office had already opened criminal cases against 70 Afghan refugees after verifying their statements, and that six asylum seekers had been arrested.. The most notorious attack happened in December 2016, when a Tunisian asylum seeker, who pledged allegiance to Islamic State, plowed a truck into a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people.In the meantime,. A total of 208 anti-Muslim incidents were reported across Germany in the first three months of 2017, the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung (NOZ) newspaper reported in June, citing security officials. Right-wing extremists were blamed for most of these incidents, including threatening letters, property damage, attacks on women wearing headscarves and online and verbal abuse.There were also 900 assaults on refugee centers recorded across Germany in 2016, over 850 of which may have been committed by far-right extremists, according to police. The statistics marked a fivefold increase from 2014 figures.