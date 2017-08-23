© EPA



Deserts are meant to be dry and lifeless places but this one in Chile has just had a dazzling bloom of flowers.The plants grew in the Atacama Desert following unexpectedly heavy rainfall in the north of the country during the winter months.Flowers usually grow there once every seven years (because it's the driest place on Earth) but the extra rain meant it occurred just two years after the last bloom.Atacama is one of the most arid places in the world so visitors were shocked when they stumbled across the bloom of more than 200 floral species and endemic fauna.It was so baffling the desert is now attracting thousands of tourists who are eager to see the flowers.And we don't blame them for wanting to witness the rare spectacle.While there they may also catch a glimpse of the volcanoes, skyscrapers and dunes that make up the landscape of the area.The desert also experiences thunderstorms that may make it seem like the end of the world is coming.The series of images showing the plants were taken last Thursday.