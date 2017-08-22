© Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
The United States needs the support of Russia, China and regional partners to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan despite the countries' differences, US Congressman Scott Taylor said in an interview on Tuesday.

Trump understands the importance of looking at a bigger picture, taking into consideration the impact of Russia, China and other countries on regional stabilization efforts, Taylor added.

"We do need [Russia and China] to help out for the stability of the region, for the stability of Afghanistan," Taylor told MSNBC. "But there is no question about that there are some diverging interests there."

Taylor said during the intreview there seems to be "no end in sight" for the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, which is the longest war the United States has waged having lasted 16 years.

On Monday, Trump announced the new strategy for Afghanistan, which included expanded authority for US troops to target terrorists in the Asian country. The US president vowed to continue support for the Afghan authorities in their fight against Islamic extremists, and called on Pakistan to expel at once all terrorist groups.


Comment: Breitbart on Trump's Afghanistan surge: Deep state has neutered Trump


The United States and its allies launched a military operation in Afghanistan in 2001 after the September 11 terror attacks. Washington ended its military mission in Afghanistan in 2014.

On January 1, 2015, NATO announced its new mission in the country, called Resolute Support, to train and assist the Afghan security forces.

At present, the United States has 8,400 troops in Afghanistan in addition to the 5,000 NATO forces deployed there.