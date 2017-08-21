© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

A tragedy is unfolding on Houston's north side where an 8-week-old baby boy is dead after being mauled by the family pets.Sources tell ABC13 the baby boy was in his bassinet when the parents stepped away. That's when the family's dogs, a giant schnauzer mix and a Labrador retriever mix, apparently attacked. The baby was mauled mainly in his torso area.Parents called 911, but the little boy's life could not be saved."I just broke down when I heard about the baby, I didn't expect that," said neighbor Maria Medina, who saw the ambulance take the little baby away. "It was, I have no words for it, it was really bad."The dogs, both named Jack, were quarantined by BARC, Houston's animal control agency. On Sunday, the father of the little boy officially turned over the dogs to animal control officers. The dogs were euthanized and will be tested for rabies.Dr. Hallie Ray Moore, who owns the Oak Forest Veterinary Hospital, says even long time family pets can react badly when a new baby is brought into the home."You should never ever leave the baby alone in the presence of a dog," Dr. Ray Moore said. "However, it doesn't sound like that was even done in this case. This is just worst-case scenario."Doctor Moore says to her, this appears to be a tragic accident. HPD's homicide division is investigating the case, as is standard for all deaths involving babies.