A massive explosion has rocked a Pemex gas pipeline in the Mexican state of Veracruz, killing one and injuring several people.The Veracruz Secretariat of Civil Protection confirmed on Twitter that one person died and five others were injured in the incident.local media report.The fuel passage valves have been closed, with emergency services and Pemex personnel working on site.Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos) is an oil and gas company owned by the Mexican government.The explosion, which was caused by a gas leak in the pipeline, occurred early on Saturday, near the city of Ixtaczoquitlán in the state of Veracruz, Cronica website reported.DETAILS TO FOLLOW