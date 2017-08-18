In 2013 construction began to restore the hotel to its original 1880's heyday. During restoration the building exploded with paranormal activity causing the loss of contractors and bringing the restoration to a halt. The owners refused to allow the spirits to stop their progress and have grown to co-exist with the numerous spirits that still reside within the building's walls.
Texas is not lacking in haunted places and hotels, with the nefarious activities that occur among the living, seem to have almost as many ghostly residents with interesting, albeit sometimes horrific, stories to tell. One such inn is the Magnolia Hotel in Seguin, one of the state's oldest towns situated on the Guadalupe River in San Antonio County. Its story has been featured on many paranormal TV shows and it popped up in the news this week when a surveillance video showed what some described as a ghostly mist.


The formerly rundown building, located at the corner of S. Crockett St. and Donegan and currently being restored by owners Erin and Jim Ghedi, began in 1840 as a two-room log cabin built by Seguin co-founder and Texas Ranger James Campbell. While Campbell was killed that same year by Comanches in San Antonio and his body never found, it's said that his ghost haunts the grounds. Those grounds include a second limecrete building built in 1844 behind the log cabin that became the original Magnolia Hotel. The following year, a two-story hotel was constructed with 10 rooms upstairs and the limecrete building became slave quarters. One legend is that slaves announced the arrival of stagecoaches by ringing a bell that was allegedly from the original Alamo, but it has never been confirmed.

Texas Rangers, Native Americans, slaves, the Alamo ... no shortage of sources for ghosts at the Magnolia Hotel. However, the most famous one involves a young girl and a serial killer.

