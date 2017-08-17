© Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters

The Russian Justice Ministry listed the Jehovah's Witnesses religious group as a banned extremist organization after establishing that some of their practices could constitute a threat to society and public security.Announcing the move, the ministry said that it came as a result of a Russian Supreme Court verdict dated April 20, 2017 and the order of the Appeals Collegium of the Supreme Court dated July 17, 2017, in accordance with the Federal Law on Countering Extremist Activities.Lawyers representing the Jehovah's Witnesses argued that Russian law on extremism does not mention blood transfusion in any way and said that all restrictions observed by the members of the faith were derived from the Bible.In April, the Jehovah's witnesses said they planned to appeal the ruling in the European Court of Human Rights.According to a public opinion poll conducted by state-run research center VTSIOM in July this year, 76 percent of Russians support a ban on the activities of Jehovah's Witnesses in the country. Only five percent said they were against the ban.In the same poll, 53 percent of people who knew about the denomination said that their attitude to it was negative, and 44 percent described it as neutral. 20 percent said that they heard the name Jehovah's Witnesses for the first time during the poll, and 27 percent said that they only heard the name and knew nothing about the group.When researchers asked those who have a negative attitude to the group regarding their motives, 18 percent called the Jehovah's Witnesses a cult, 12 percent mentioned the obtrusive behavior of the door-to-door preachers, and 6 percent said that the group was coaxing its members to give them money.