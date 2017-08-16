It was the worst loss of life in a single day since the war in Afghanistan began. Per a 1250-page military report, it was simply the result of a "lucky shot" by Taliban soldiers perched on top of a building. Per families of those killed and military experts at a press conference held on May 9, 2013, this is a lie among a host of other lies.
After the families attended a several hour military briefing about this "lucky shot," describing what happened and why their sons died, they smelled a rat and started digging around. Billy and Karen Vaughn, parents of Navy SEAL Aaron C. Vaughn, started poking around at the "official" story and found not a rat, but a stinking swamp, a coverup that went all the way to the top.
When the Vaughns began trying to drain the swamp, they received what the Obama administration is famous for: the shakedown. None other than one of the highest ranking officers in the nation-Admiral William McRaven, commander at U.S. Special Operations Command-paid the Vaughns a little visit, in essence telling them to keep their mouths shut.
What exactly happened on August 6, 2011? What went wrong-or in this case went right that has the Obama administration dispatching high-ranking officers as thugs? There are two possibilities, according to information revealed at the press conference:
1. The Obama administration sent American soldiers on a suicide mission, or
2. Someone set up our American heroes-that is, had them murdered-that may include the Afghan government-or shockingly may include Barack Hussein Obama himself.
We learned seven major facts at the press conference:
1. Thirty SEAL Team 6, National Guard, and Army Reserve were packed into a decrepit 1960s era CH-47 helicopter (something, according to military experts, that was unheard of.) Per military experts, special operations were always conducted with the state-of-the-art MH-47 helicopter-the helicopter SEAL Team 6 exclusively trained in. Further, never-ever-were that many special operations personnel packed into a single helicopter. They were always split up into small groups with multiple MH-47s.
2. Although the military could have easily taken out the Taliban positions with a drone strike prior to the operation, as the families were later told, this was not done because there were possible "friendlies" among the Taliban; the United States wanted to "win the minds and hearts of the enemy."
Billy Vaughn, father of Navy SEAL Aaron Vaughn, speaking at the press conference with rage in his voice, blasted this ludicrousness:
Aaron did not become a Navy SEAL Team 6 Gold Squad to win the hearts and minds of the Islamic jihadists. He became a Navy SEAL to fight for this republic and defeat the enemy!3. Although the military had intel that the Taliban were planning on firing on a helicopter, although an intense battle had been raging for several hours, and although normal protocol mandated that the CH-47 required at least one gunship escort, all normal rules of war were suspended.
But now for the real coverup by the Obama administration:
4. There were eight nameless Afghan commandos onboard the CH-47. Eight Afghan commandos were loaded onto the CH-47 along with their American counterparts; but at the last minute, they were replaced without changing the manifest. It was as if someone knew they were going on a suicide mission and pulled them out. The official in charge of the investigation (General Jeffrey Colt), in his 1250-page report, did not address this fact and did not even mention it. In fact, it is likely these original Afghan commandos contacted the Taliban, telling them the CH-47 was on its way. It appears the Taliban knew the exact time and route the CH-47 would be using; that the only way the "lucky shot" would have been possible with the helicopter thousands of feet in the air in cover of darkness would have been if the Taliban had been tipped off.
5. Everyone on Extortion 17 was immediately cremated without permission from the families, supposedly because the bodies were so badly burned in the crash. According to Charles Strange, father of Navy SEAL Michael Strange, this need to immediately cremate everyone aboard is a complete lie. Taliban on the ground in fact found the bodies of the crew. The Obama administration cremated everyone in order to cover up something.
6. The CH-47 black box was "lost" according to the military investigation-"washed away by an Afghan flood." As most know, aircraft black boxes don't get "lost"; they are virtually indestructible and carry a tracking device that makes them easy to locate. It was "lost" in order to cover up something the Obama administration wants to keep hidden.
7. Probably one of the most shocking revelations in the SEAL Team 6 coverup, something that was first brought out during the press conference that shows Obama is no Christian but is in fact a closet Muslim, is that Barack Hussein Obama disallowed the name of Jesus to be spoken during the initial military memorial service in Kabul and permitted a radical Islamic iman to curse our dead heroes.
Let every American demand that whatever Barack Obama is hiding, whatever the military brass is hiding, that it be revealed. America must demand that a Congressional investigation drain the swamp of the Obama administration in order to reveal exactly what sickening secret Barack Hussein Obama is covering up. Not next month. Not next week. Not tomorrow. But today. Demand an investigation, America.
