Fox News analyst Judge Napolitano said Thursday the FBI raid on Paul Manafort's home was "much more aggressive" than tactics used in the Hillary Clinton investigation."This is so much more aggressive than the investigation of Mrs. [Clinton]," Napolitano said on Fox and Friends. "The investigation of Mrs. Clinton didn't even use a grand Jury."Napolitano said there is most likely evidence of wrongdoing due to the rare nature of the pre-dawn raid.he said."Probable cause means that FBI agents went to a federal judge in secret and persuaded her that it was more likely than not that in Mr. Manafort's house they would find evidence of a crime," he added.Napolitano wouldn't say if the FBI would find a smoking gun andNew York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. are also investigating Manafort for fraud, based on real estate deals and millions in suspicious bank loans."They may very well have been looking for something totally independent of Manafort's relationship to the president," Napolitano said. "It could have been personal, it could have been his taxes. Was he being paid money by a foreign power at a time that he wasn't registered as a foreign agent?"Napolitano said. "A federal judge would not authorize this extraordinary tool without something there."