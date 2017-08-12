Strong storms blew across the Denver area and many locations up and down the Front Range on Thursday.One neighborhood in Evans in northern Colorado was buried in hail. Cars were stuck and children were playing in it like it was a winter wonderland.Some neighbors could only hope they'd get help trying to clean it up."It just came," a resident said. "It was blowing really hard. We just moved here. We went to the basement and stayed for five minutes, and it was all gone. We came out side and it was a winter wonderland."