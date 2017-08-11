Three minors were killed and as many others sustained serious injuries when they were struck by lightning in Satrikh area here, the police said today.Some persons were rearing cattle in Muhammadpur village last evening when they were struck by lightning, In charge of Satrikh police station, Ajay Kumar Singh said.Anil Kumar Kannaujia (16), Abhishek (12) and Hema (11) were killed while Chhavinath, Shiv Prakash and Bablu have sustained burn injuries, he said.The injured have been admitted to the district hospital, Singh said.District Magistrate Akhilesh Kumar Tiwari announced that Rs four lakh each will be given to the kin of the deceased.He also visited the hospital to inquire the well being of the injured persons.Source: Press Trust of India