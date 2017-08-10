Earth Changes
Earthquake swarm near Rijeka, Croatia
There have been six earthquakes of moderate intensity in the past 24 hours, causing panic among residents and tourists, but no serious damage.
In August 2016, a strong earthquake hit Amatrice in neighboring Italy, where about 300 people lost their lives.
Just like Italy, parts of Croatia are in the shadow and risk areas, especially in the capital Zagreb, Dubrovnik, Rijeka, and Dalmatia.
According to data from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the first earthquake hit Rijeka on Tuesday evening with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale. The same area shook again couple of times during the night, while the latest earthquake was recorded on Wednesday afternoon, with a magnitude of 3.5.
"Unfortunately, we can't tell if a series of earthquakes has definitely stopped...It is possible that this series will continue for weeks," seismologist Tomislav Fiket told N1 television on Wednesday.
