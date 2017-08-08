Six inmates trapped three correctional officers inside an area of an Arkansas maximum security prison after they stole keys in the Tucker Unit and took over control of the doors.

The incident occurred at about 3:30pm in Arkansas' Tucker Unit prison on Monday, according to Arkansas Department of Corrections public information officer Solomon Graves.

By 6:30pm, all prison staff had been released, and at 6:45 pm, the situation was fully resolved, according to KTHV.

At 6:50pm, a prison spokesman told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the prison was "in the process of returning to normal operation."

One inmate involved in the disturbance was taken to the hospital. The injured inmate was reportedly not part of the group who took the keys.

Emergency response teams and officers from the Arkansas State Police were at the scene, KTHV reported.

Bill Sadler, an Arkansas State Police spokesman, stated that Arkansas Police had not entered the prison and were on standby to investigate any possible physical injury or harm.

Sadler also said that it is not clear if any physical injury took place. He stated that the Department of Corrections is still overseeing the incident inside of the prison unit.

This is the second time such an incident has occurred at the prison in as many weeks.

On July 22, officers fired warning shots after two inmates made their way out of their single-man cells in the prison's isolation recreation area. Two correctional officers were assaulted as they attempted to handcuff the two escapees, who left their cells and stabbed another inmate after they breached his cell. The officers were left with cuts, lacerations, abrasions and bruising. No one required medical attention for their injuries. The Arkansas State Police is currently investigating that incident.