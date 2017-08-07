© CBS News

Recently retired Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak served for 9 years as Russia's envoy in Washington, and before that he was Deputy Foreign Minister for 5 years.People who know him say that he stood out as a diplomat for his jovial disposition and social tact. Ever courteous, upbeat, friendly, welcoming, with a quick smile and a good sense of humor. He was a popular and welcome figure in the US, criss-crossing the country, meeting and greeting, giving the lie to the cold war stereotype of the dour Russian apparatchik, appearing regularly on political talk shows.The picture of him having a laugh with Trump and Lavrov actually captures his MO quite accurately.