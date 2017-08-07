A lobster boat crew in Maine rescued a one-eyed eagle they spotting swimming near their boat in the Atlantic Ocean.John Chipman Jr., who shared photos and videos of the eagle on his Instagram account, said he and his crew mates spotted the one-eyed raptor doing a breast-stroke through the water near their boat July 27.Chipman said he and his fellow fishermen used a raft made from a personal flotation device, some plywood, and rope to fish the eagle out of the water.The video shows the soggy eagle is eventually able to take off and fly away.