American Airlines Flight 759 headed from Athens, Greece to Philadelphia experienced extreme,, according to reports The flight had almost 300 people on board and eventually landed safely in Philadelphia. Jessica Huseman, a reporter on the flight, tweeted her experience after the plane had safely landed in Philadelphia.," she tweeted."Some passengers are injured as well.," she continued, before praising the American Airlines attendants.Huseman explained that the flight attendants had just handed out drinks to passengers, which meant when the plane began experiencing turbulence,According to a report from Action News , an Philadelphia ABC affiliate,"Thirty minutes out. They were giving us our drinks," passenger Ian Smith told Action News. "The flight attendants were in the last couple rows when they said 'fasten your seat belts.' And then they said for the flight attendants to get to their seats, and they didn't even have time. It started shaking, then it took a big drop.," Smith said.In a statement made to Fox News Travel , American Airlines explained what happened after the "severe turbulence.""The seat belt sign was on at the time. Three passengers and seven crew members were transported to a local hospital for evaluation. We are taking care of our passengers and our crew members at this time and want to thank our team members for keeping our passengers safe," a statement read.