Earth Changes
Marauding monkeys attacking residents of Boyolali, Indonesia
Free Malaysia Today
Sun, 06 Aug 2017 12:51 UTC
The long-tailed macaques have been growing increasingly bold in their interactions with humans in the Boyolali district of Central Java, north of the city of Solo.
"The monkeys had started coming here two months ago," said police chief Aries Andhi. "After we shot one of them, the rest didn't come back. Now they are back again."
A task force set up to patrol the area will shoot monkeys if necessary, he said, although traps will also be used to return others to the forest.
"As long as they don't disturb the villagers, we won't shoot them," said Andhi.
The patrols are comprised of villagers and local officials, supported by police, soldiers, and members of a hunting association, he said.
"Most of the villagers attacked are senior citizens who live alone in makeshift houses," said Andhi. "They don't really have neighbors so when attacks happen it's hard to get help."
Among the 11 victims of monkey attacks was a fourth-grade student, said Heru Sunarko, coordinator of the Natural Resource Conservation Agency in Central Java.
Animal protection activists said the destruction of natural forest habitats was pushing macaques into conflict with humans, but killing them was unacceptable.
"The reason why they are raiding people's houses or gardens is because they need food," said Robithotul Huda of International Animal Rescue Indonesia. "Their natural habitat, teak or pine forests, have changed into commercial forest."
Fruit was scarcer in the forest during the current dry season than in the rains, he added, while conceding that efforts to scare off the animals would only have temporary success.
"Slingshots, paintball, or firecrackers can scare them," Huda said. "But monkeys are intelligent, if the people have used a slingshot, tomorrow they have to use something else. Monkeys can read these tactics."
Source: Reuters
- Save the universe from alien infection! NASA seeks Planetary Protection Officer
- Leaked photos link Corbyn to known international terrorist
- Put a lid on it! Curious cockatoo shuts cheeky cat inside basket after she takes a swipe at her
- Fifty Shades of Cray? Twitterverse suggests more appropriate titles for Hillary's new memoir
- This is for Boaty: Swedish railway company accepts public vote to name new train 'Trainy McTrainface'
- 'Robot drowned': Twitter baffled by robot 'suicide' (PHOTOS)
- Golden retriever rescues drowning fawn off Long Island beach
- New NATO flag to better capture its diverse values?
- Owners shocked when family dog gives birth to mint green puppy
- Captured ISIS' fleet of high-tech Ukrainian tanks now on display in Mosul
- Melania Trump outs herself as a Russian secret agent
- 'OMG' - Child portion fish & chips coming your way due to climate change!
- Climate change obsession syndrome - Earth could face attack of flying pigs!
- Aliens influencing global politics? Massive crop circle of Putin appears in Italian field (VIDEO)
- Only MP's and Royal family need pay rise, says Chancellor
- Tim Allen's take on Political Correctness
- TSA workers find gaint lobster in packed luggage -- Twitter users are not amused
- 'Out of town passenger' spotted in speeding car
- Always read the label! New Zealand parents mistakenly feed their kids Scooby Snacks
- I was offended! Comedian Steve Hughes on the absurdity of political correctness
