© BRYAN SATALINO



After a sweeping research misconduct investigation, China's Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) has found nearly 500 researchers guilty of engaging in a peer-review fraud scam. Announced late last week (July 27), MST's findings indicate that"We should eradicate the problem from its roots," He Defang, director of MST's regulatory division in Beijing, tells Science "They will face punishment according to the Communist Party of China discipline regulations and the regulations on personnel from public institutions," He told Chinese news outlet Xinhua The nature of the scam is not unprecedented, with Chinese authors being accused of similar practices in the recent past The investigation was sparked by the retraction of 107 papers-many of which were authored by Chinese scientists and were published between 2012 and 2016-from Tumor Biology in April. The MST found that of the 521 authors it investigated, 11 were innocent, and 24 are still under investigation. The agency also determined thatOf the 486 researchers found guilty of misconduct, 314 were characterized as "neglecting the management of academic achievements and paper publications," according to Xinhua.Many in the scientific community within China are praising the government's efforts to root out fraudsters, including its stated zero-tolerance stance on research misconduct. MST's recent disciplinary action "reminds us that 'zero tolerance' toward academic dishonesty needs further strengthening, and the actions by the Chinese government are very timely," Yong-Guan, a biogeochemist at the Institute of Urban Environment in Xiamen, China, tells Science.