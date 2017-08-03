© Sputnik/ NAZEK MOHAMMED

During the years of Daesh's hold over Mosul, women had a very hard time buying clothes for themselves. Stores selling lingerie and nightgowns were shut down by the terrorists. However, even in such dark times women didn't despair and found ways to purchase what they wanted.For the last three years there was a ban on the sale of bikinis and nightgowns in Mosul. The terrorists strictly monitored that male shop vendors did not sell such goods to women.For this reason, almost all the shops selling women's clothes and undergarments were shut down across the city.A resident of Mosul, a 22-year-old writer, Teiba al Siraj, told Sputnik that "shops were forbidden to put any women's clothing on display. If someone saw a woman through an open shop door, the shop vendor was beaten with a whip and he ended up receiving a whole heap of problems."Later on, Daesh started allowing special women's shops to operate somewhat, but such shops were not allowed to put up any sort of signboards or advertisements."The situation was further complicated by the fact that it was prohibited to say your size in the store and that made it very difficult to find the right clothes," al Siraj said.According to the writer, the clothes were mainly brought in from Syria, after which Daesh checked to see if they were decent enough.A 20-year-old Sora told Sputnik that lacy lingerie therefore had to be bought from smugglers at skyrocketing prices."In our area in the western part of Mosul, a woman named Um Zeid opened a secret store in her house with different women's clothing, including underwear, clothes for children and household goods," Sora said.She further said that the secret shop owner was a refugee from the province of Basra from where she escaped in 2006-2008, after Daesh arrested her son. His fate is still unknown.The girl further said that Um Zeid used to charge a lot of money for these goods but women forgave her because everyone knew that she was in desperate need of money."Many women conducted such a trade and of course they put a surcharge, because they were the only breadwinners in their families. At the same time, they relieved us of the need to go to a store where we could run into Daesh," Sora said.She further said that all the women therefore went to the market only when it was absolutely necessary."Usually my father drove me by car to the Um Zeid store," Sora concluded.The Daesh terrorist group took over Mosul, the second largest Iraqi city, in June 2014. The operation aimed at liberating the city from terrorists began in October 2016.On July 9, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi officially announced that Iraqi security forces had finally liberated Mosul after months of fighting against Daesh.