The Daily Caller reported this week that the Senate Intelligence Committee asked GotNews editor-in-chief Chuck C. Johnson to give an interview on the fake news about Russia, President Donald J. Trump, and Hillary Clinton's 33,000 illegally deleted e-mails.

Thanks to the fake news media, especially CNN and The Washington Post, the U.S. Senate itself is now on an expedition to find non-existent proof of collusion between Trump and Russia - and it looks like they're going to try and ensnare Chuck C. Johnson in the mess they've made!

Johnson demands a public and open interview so that the American people can see what he's got to say for himself.

Johnson is preparing for a legal fight and is in talks to hire famed attorney Alan Dershowitz. This battle will require significant resources.

Here is the full letter:
A committee to find out the "truth" about the Russia fake news that is led by notorious anti-Trump Democrats Mark Warner, Kamala Harris, and Dianne Feinstein?

Maybe Little Marco Rubio, also on the committee, will balance it out. Yeah, right!

The fake news media has been trying to kill Donald J. Trump since Day 1. Their coordinated attack on President Donald J. Trump by broadcasting hysterical conspiracy theories about Russia 24/7 has now got the Senate dancing like a monkey.

This is how powerful the fake news media - really, an arm of the Democratic Party - is. They don't have any power over the American people, but they sure do have power in the swamp sewer that is Washington, D.C.! But the fake news media is about to learn what happens when they attack a real fighter for the truth, America, and President Donald J. Trump.

Chuck will not be trapped in a Senate hearing with them. They will be trapped in a Senate hearing with Chuck - and you, the American people.