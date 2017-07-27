© Meteors (CAHA)
This beautiful fireball overflew the Mediterranean Sea on July 26 at 00:18 local time (22:18 Universal Time on July 25). The event was produced by a rock from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at around 25.000 km/h. The fireball began at a height of about 83 km and ended at an altitude of 36 km. It was recorded in the framework of the SMART Project from the astronomical observatories of Calar Alto (Almería, Spain), La Sagra (Granada, Spain) and Sevilla (Spain).