© SCIEPRO / Getty Images

, a new study has found.The research found that sperm in the ejaculate of men from Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand fell by 1.4 percent every year between 1973 and 2011,"The results are quite shocking," said study co-author Hagai Levine, an epidemiologist from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, according to Reuters. He called the results an "urgent wake-up call."Levine added that while fertility treatments such as IVF can sometimes offer solutions to the procreating problem,Poor sperm counts have also been associated with testicular cancer, increased male mortality rates, children born with one or both testicles missing, and the onset of male puberty, according to the researchers.Levine told the BBC , according to the study."Therefore, sperm count may sensitively reflect the impacts of the modern environment on male health throughout the life course," the paper reads.In particular, the paper notes, chemical exposures or maternal smoking "during critical windows of male reproductive development may play a role in prenatal life, while lifestyle changes and exposure to pesticides may play a role in adult life." Published in the medical journal Human Reproduction Update, the "rigorous and comprehensive" research analyzed data from 185 studies. Researchers from Israel, Denmark, the US, Brazil, and Spain took part in the study.The study's authors have called for urgent work to narrow down the causes for the decline in sperm levels among Western men."This definitive study shows, for the first time, that this decline is strong and continuing," said one of the study's authors, Professor Shanna Swan of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.