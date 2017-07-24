© Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Politics in Washington has turned into a sewer, US President Donald Trump said, blasting allegations of his campaign's collusion with Russia as his son-in-law Jared Kushner was being interviewed in Congress on the issue.Trump took a jab at members of Congress who are focused on the Russia investigation, saying that the Democrats have used it as an "excuse" for losing the election in 2016."After 1 year of investigation with Zero evidence being found, Chuck Schumer just stated that 'Democrats should blame ourselves, not Russia,'" Trump said, quoting the Senate minority leader."When you lose to somebody who has a 40 percent popularity, you don't blame other things - Comey, Russia - you blame yourself," Schumer (D-NY) told the Washington Post over the weekend.The Democrats' candidate in the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton, has blamed both Russia and former FBI Director James Comey for her electoral loss.The Trump administration has been under constant pressure as Democrats and the media have accused his close associates and family members of colluding with the Russian government during the campaign, something they have vehemently denied."I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government," Kushner said in a statement released on Monday prior to his closed-door testimony before the Senate.The senior White House adviser has been under scrutiny after it was revealed that he was present in a meeting the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., had with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya last summer."I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds to finance my business activities in the private sector," Kushner stated.He has also said he had "perhaps four contacts with Russian representatives" during the campaign and the transition period after Trump's victory.Over the weekend, President Trump called the multiple investigations into whether or not his team colluded with the Russian government a "witch hunt.""As the phony Russian Witch Hunt continues, two groups are laughing at this excuse for a lost election taking hold, Democrats and Russians!" he tweeted.Russia has repeatedly denied any collusion with the Trump campaign or interference in the election.Despite expressing doubts about Russia's alleged interference in his election, President Trump intends to sign legislation that would effectively cement sanctions against Russia, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Sunday.The House of Representatives was scheduled to consider the sanctions package as early as Tuesday. If signed into law, the measure would require the administration to get permission from Congress before lifting or easing the economic penalties against Moscow.