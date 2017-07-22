Two minor boys were killed and three others suffered burns today in two different incidents after lightning struck them in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh.Aurai Sub Divisional Magistrate Keshav Nath Gupta said 12-year-old Kush Yadav was struck by lightning in Sarbat Khani village, killing him on the spot.In another incident, Suraj Bind (15), a resident of Kakarhiya village, died after he was struck by lightning in the village, he said.The bodies have been sent for postmortem while the injured were taken to a hospital, Gupta said.Source: Press Trust of India