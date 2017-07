Around the same time that the dinosaurs became extinct on Earth, a volcano on Mars went dormant, NASA researchers have learned.Arsia Mons is the southernmost volcano in a group of three massive Martian volcanoes known collectively as Tharsis Montes.But thanks to a new computer model, scientists were finally able to figure out when Arsia Mons stopped spewing out lava.According to the model, volcanic activity at Arsia Mons came to a halt. Around that same time, Earth experienced the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event, which wiped out three-quarters of its animal and plant species, including the dinosaurs.Jacob Richardson, a postdoctoral researcher at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland and co-author of the new study, presented the findings today (March 20) at the 48th annual Lunar and Planetary Science Conference, The Woodlands, Texas."We estimate that the peak activity for the volcanic field at the summit of Arsia Mons probably occurred approximately 150 million years ago - the late Jurassic period on Earth - and then died out around the same time as Earth's dinosaurs," Richardson said in a statement Richardson and his team identified 29 volcanic vents on Arsia Mons. These vents are located inside the caldera - the crater-shaped depression on top of the volcano. Calderas form when volcanoes collapse under their own weight as lava accumulates on top. The caldera on Arsia Mons, which is big enough to hold at least all the water in Lake Huron, measures 69 miles (110 kilometers) across.To figure out when the volcano was last active, Richardson and his team used high-resolution images from Context Camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter to map lava flows around the 29 vents.Combining this data, the researchers determined that the most recent volcanic activity occurred 10 to 90 million years ago. The oldest lava flows are about 200 million years old."Think of it like a slow, leaky faucet of magma," Richardson said. "Arsia Mons was creating about one volcanic vent every 1 to 3 million years at the peak, compared to one every 10,000 years or so in similar regions on Earth."The results of the study were published in January in Earth and Planetary Science Letters