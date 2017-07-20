A Lake Minneola High School band director bonded out of jail Wednesday night after a student at the school said he and the teacher had been involved in a sexual relationship, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The victim told school officials that he began texting with Jon North, 32, in November or December 2015 and the relationship progressed to hugging and kissing, according to an arrest report.

Beginning around January 2016, North started taking the boy to the corner of the band room closet, where they would engage in oral sex several times a week, deputies said. The sexual contact decreased from daily to weekly until it stopped entirely by the end of May 2016, the affidavit said.

Deputies said the boy was able to provide them with identifying characteristics of North's body.

North confessed that he had a sexual relationship with the boy and ended it when he realized it was wrong, the report said. North also said he had a sexual relationship with another former student, but only after the student turned 18, the arrest report stated.

Deputies arrested North on five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.


An official from Lake County Schools said North resigned after his interview with the school's principal about the allegations. North taught at the school since 2011. He previously taught at East Ridge High School in Clermont.

Lake County Schools said North had no prior disciplinary action on his personnel file.

A message on the school's band website said that North announced on Monday that band practice for Tuesday night would be canceled. A reason for the cancellation was not provided.