© Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Konchalovsky thinks that films that have been awarded an Oscar over the past years are a far cry from being masterpiecesRussian filmmaker Andrey Konchalovsky, whose film "Paradise" was nominated for an Oscar, took a swipe at this award comparing it to "McDonald's" in an interview with TASS and suggested Russia slap sanctions on it.Andrey Konchalovsky used to be a member of the Russian Oscar Committee that chooses films for the contest, but abandoned it a few years ago. Replying to a question on what film Russia should present at this year's Oscars, the film director stressed that no Russian film should take part in it."No one should be sent there," Konchalovsky said. "We must impose sanctions (on it). Let them live without us.""Generally speaking, the Oscars do not exist for me," the filmmaker stated. "If I lived in America, maybe I would want to receive it, but why would I need an Oscar in Russia? I think that now the Oscars are like McDonald's, it's basically an international corporation, and its quality is questionable."Konchalovsky thinks that films that have been awarded an Oscar over the past years are a far cry from being masterpieces."Many films that received an Oscar are not art, but a manufactured item," the filmmaker said."This is especially true for the last 20 years. And there is art that Hollywood has no links to. And there are a lot of talented people all around the world."