A fierce lightning storm passed through Chilton County on July 17 and killed three donkeys owned by Ralph Mims on his property at 247 County Road 77 in Clanton.The result is an unfortunate reminder of the damage that lightning can cause and the short time that it takes to do so."People do not respect lighting enough," Mims said.The donkeys were each about 8 to 10 years old and were used by Mims to help work on the land."They were just good working donkeys," Mims said. "I would have never sold them for nothing."The storm came through the Chilton County area during the late afternoon and early evening hours.They were the only donkeys that Mims owned."Lightning is not something to be messed with," Mims said. "You might not be so lucky one day."People may not often think about their farm animals being vulnerable to a lightning storm, but the events of July 17 are a reminder that everything can change in the blink of an eye.