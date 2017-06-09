© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters



The Republican questioned Comey during Thursday's Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, focussing on the FBI's investigation into alleged Russian interference during the 2016 election.Speaking for nearly six minutes, McCain asked why Comey was able to state that the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server did not need to be pursued but that he could not say the same of the probe into President Donald Trump's administration.However, the senator's phrasing was off at times, leaving the former FBI chief admittedly a "little confused".The bamboozling interaction was picked up by internet denizens and roundly mocked on Twitter."What I was trying to get at was whether Mr Comey believes that any of his interactions with the president rise to the level of obstruction of justice.""In the case of Secretary Clinton's emails, Mr Comey was willing to step beyond his role as an investigator and state his belief about what 'no reasonable prosecutor' would conclude about the evidence. I wanted Mr Comey to apply the same approach to the key question surrounding his interactions with President Trump," McCain added.The Arizona Diamondbacks team have since acknowledged their honorary mention.During Thursday's hearing McCain apparently"The Clinton investigation was a completed investigation that the FBI had been deeply involved in, so I had an opportunity to understand all the facts and apply those facts against the law as I understood them," Comey explained to McCain."This investigation [into Trump's administration] was under way [and] still going when I was fired. So it's nowhere near in the same place," Comey added.