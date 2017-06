© Financial Times

The Choice Act repeals key aspects of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. Only one Republican voted against the bill, Rep. Walter Jones of North Carolina, who was among just three Republicans to vote for Dodd-Frank in 2010.The GOP claims the regulatory law prevented a true recovery from the so-called "great recession," while Democrats counter that its reforms are necessary to prevent another economic calamity.House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas), who sponsored the Choice Act, told Bloomberg News thatWe will replace bailout with bankruptcy," Hensarling said, adding,That may be easier said than done, based on what is widely expected to happen next in the Senate, whereUnless the GOP pulls a procedural maneuver known as budget reconciliation, bipartisan compromise is the only way any rollback of Dodd-Frank makes it to President Donald Trump's desk.Senate Democrats will likely echo their House counterparts and call it a non-starter for any negotiations across the aisle."Donald Trump and Republicans want to open the door to another economic catastrophe like the Great Recession and return us to a financial system where reckless and predatory practices harm our communities and families," said Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported The consumer bureau not only loses its authority to keep a close eye for compliance of financial firms, but is also barred from creating regulations on payday and car-title loans.Furthermore, the bureau's director serves at the pleasure of the president and may be removed anytime, and no independent funding will be allowed, so its budget would be purely up to Congress.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) has not been optimistic about a Dodd-Frank reversal passing the high chamber. Healthcare and taxes have been the priorities for Republicans.What the GOP would have to do in order to stave off any need to reach a 60-vote threshold, is just repeat what is currently being done to advance the repeal of Obamacare.Republicans could point to the repeal of Dodd-Frank's bankruptcy alternative known as an orderly-liquidation authority, which would reduce federal deficits by $24.1 billion in 10 years, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, or CBO.Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), told Bloomberg that he has plans for his own blow to Dodd-Frank, which will include input from Democrats and the White House. "The Choice Act is a very solid piece of legislation that will also be a part of what we consider," Crapo said.But big banks are not fans of the bill raising the minimum percentage on assets they should hold as capital in order to avoid stricter federal oversight.