Three persons were killed after lightning struck them in Garadih village in Lohardaga district today, police said.The incident happened under the jurisdiction of Kairo police station.The victims were identified as Parmeshwar Munda (35), Mangra Munda (40) and his 13-year-old son Bapan Munda, sources said.Parameshwar Munda was a teacher and Mangra Munda was a farmer, sources said.All of them were working in a paddy field when lightning struck them.Parmeshwar, Mangra and Bapan were seriously injured.They were shifted to a nearby health centre in Nagjuwa village where doctors declared them dead, sources said.