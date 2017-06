© Washington Times

Mr. Trump's intelligence and counterterrorism team saidhas saved hundreds of lives by preventing terrorist attacks and insisted —"Simply put, the use of this authority has helped save lives," Thomas P. Bossert, President Trump's top counterterrorism adviser, wrote in an op-ed in The New York Times,Without congressional action, Section 702 is set to expire on Dec. 31. That part of the law allows federal intelligence agencies to scoop up the communications of foreigners outside the U.S.About 10 percent of conversations monitored end up with incidental collection, National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers testified to Congress on Wednesday.Most of those Americans remain anonymous, even within the security agencies.The leak of unmasked information about former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was part of what set off the president earlier this year, when he demanded investigations, accused intelligence agencies of going rogue and claimed the Obama administration had wiretapped Trump Tower.U.S. officials said there have been no intentional breaches of the rules governing Section 702 and thatStill, the government won't say how many Americans are scooped up in the collection. Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats said his agencies have made herculean efforts to calculate that figure but added that it's infeasible.He said it would take people away from their focus on Iran or North Korea and claimed that even trying to count could force his analysts to identify Americans who haven't been singled out yet, which he said could end up infringing their rights.That didn't sit well with Sen. Ron Wyden, Oregon Democrat, who said not being able to quantify the number of Americans ensnared by Section 702 endangers the entire program."Only months after demanding information about his own unsubstantiated spying claims, his administration is failing to provide information about how many Americans are impacted by this surveillance authority," said Neema Singh Guliani, a lawyer at the American Civil Liberties Union.she said.Some suggestions for changes include requiring warrants before unmasking Americans and formalizing the process of appointing an amicus advocate to argue for liberties to the secret FISA court that oversees the law.Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat, said she also would like to preserve the sunset provision to make sure Congress regularly reviews the law.The debate splits both parties, with security hawks saying the program is too valuable to lapse, while privacy advocates say they want more assurances.Administration officials say the program is already reviewed regularly by internal auditors in the intelligence community, by Congress' secret oversight committees and by the FISA court.Late last year,to the court for queries about Americans. A judge withheld full certification until the NSA fixed the problem.Outside analysts have said the incident is evidence of problems, while the program's defenders say it's evidence that the system is working and can correct itself.The leaks from former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden helped shine a spotlight on the expanse of U.S. intelligence gathering in recent years. His revelation that the National Security Agency had engaged in bulk collection of Americans' telephone call metadata — the dates, duration and parties involved in phone calls — sparked a massive outcry.In the wake of those reports,Now it's the Section 702 collection that faces a doomsday deadline, and the Trump administration is desperate to preserve the powers.Mr. Coats said "literally hundreds of lives" have been saved because the U.S. collected and shared 702 information with European allies, heading off imminent attacks.American authorities tracking an al Qaeda courier in Pakistan found he was communicating with someone inside the U.S. who was seeking advice about making explosives.The NSA passed that information to the FBI, which identified Najibullah Zazi. Authorities said he had plans to bomb the subway.Section 702 information was used to identify his location, and U.S. forces were sent to apprehend him, Mr. Coats said.Mr. Coats declassified the information about how Haji Iman was tracked in order to bolster the case for Section 702 renewal.The Trump administration is backing a full permanent renewal written by Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who introduced his bill Tuesday along with other major security hawk Republicans."We can't handcuff our national security officials when they're fighting against such a vicious enemy. We've got to reauthorize this program in full and for good, so we can put our enemies back on their heels and keep American lives safe from harm," Mr. Cotton said.