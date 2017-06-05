Earth Changes
Huge fish kill on Puget Sound, Washington
Komonews
Sun, 04 Jun 2017 15:24 UTC
"It's sad. It's really sad," said beach resident Kristen Wiseman. It has residents worried about what did this.
The people who live along with the beach say the fish started showing up a couple of days ago.
"I saw a little bit come in and it's like 'what is that shiny stuff in the water?'" said Wiseman.
That shiny stuff turned out to be a massive fish kill with the tide leaving the carcasses stranded on the beach and even higher up during high tide.
Lee Anne Martinez has lived there on and off for several decades and originally wondered if it was connected to the hatchery a quarter mile away.
"And asked if they were salmon fry because there's a fish hatchery up here, Coulter Creek fish hatchery," Martinez said.
State fish biologists say fortunately they were anchovies and part of a huge supply of the fish that cropped up this year and last. The hot weather over the Memorial Day weekend caused the fish to swim closer to shore to feed on plankton and were trapped when the tide went out.
"And so now it's lots of fish using up lots of oxygen trapped in shallow rapidly warming water and effectively what happens is the fish get cooked," Dr. Dayv Lowry, DFW research scientist said.
Fish biologists say it's not alarming because of the huge population of anchovies. Plus, it's happened before.
Similar events happened last year and ten years ago in the exact same spot.
Quote of the Day
My parents often wondered why I would grow so indignant at the falsification and exploitation of the Nazi genocide. The most obvious answer is that it has been used to justify criminal policies of the Israeli state and US support for these policies.
Recent Comments
I think I've found a way to commit the perfect murder. "This is for I.S [Islamic State]. This is for al-Qaida." That's when I shot him.
Vlad The Imapler skewers once again. Her stupidity is simply astonishing: asking questions, for instance, in respect of documents she hasn't even...
The long term goal is create an off limits island where the crime lords can live out their perverted child hunts
I love watching/ listening to Putin. He is incredible!! And the audience clearly is getting a huge kick out of his comments too.
active shooter = fake news
