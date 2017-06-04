Puppet Masters
Theresa May says 'enough is enough' so remove her from office
Moon Of Alabama
Sun, 04 Jun 2017 20:36 UTC
BBC: British rebels attack Theresa May's strongholds in London
That is what the headline of BBC should have been yesterday and today. That is the way it reported when the "rebels" were "Syrians" and the attacks occurred in Damascus. Was that not the objective? Why change it now?
Related to the Manchester attack John Pilger asks: What did the Prime Minister Know? (vid)
He points out, as we did, that Theresa May was Home Secretary when control orders were lifted to allow Libyan Takfiris to move from Britain to Libya to destroy that country. Half of those came back, well trained, and one killed 22 people in Manchester. A blowback from May's personal decision to send well known terrorists into British proxy wars. Now she says there is "too much tolerance of extremism"? Who tolerated these?
The current Home Secretary is no better: Amber Rudd Prevents Independent Candidate Questioning Arms Sales to Saudi Sponsors of Terrorism
That is the typical response of authoritarian rulers when their shady deals are openly discussed and their competence is questioned: more censorship: Theresa May calls on internet companies to eradicate 'safe spaces' for extremism in wake of London Bridge terror attack
Is the London Bridge a web server? Were the "safe spaces" on the internet used to attack it? Or are the "safe spaces" the ones used to question Britain's and May's lucrative love affair with terrorist financing Wahhabi nuts in Saudi Arabia and Qatar? For an even deeper dive read You Can't Understand ISIS If You Don't Know the History of Wahhabism in Saudi Arabia
May's collusion with the terror sponsors is not allowed to be officially known or discussed: Home Office may not publish terrorist funding report amid claims it focuses on Saudi Arabia - Inquiry is thought to focus on Saudi Arabia, which the UK recently approved £3.5bn worth of arms export licenses to.
It would be bad for business to publicly acknowledge the real sources of Takfiri terrorism. A few dozens Brits here and there, in Manchester and London, will have to die every now and then to keep the shareholders of BAE Systems and other British arm producers happy. Jermey Corbyn would likely change that. He called for an arms embargo against Saudi Arabia.
London attack: Theresa May says 'things need to change' Prime Minister Theresa May: 'enough is enough' (vid)
We hope that the British voters will agree with her. Thinks need to change. Enough is enough. Vote May out of office. End the cushy relations with the medieval dictatorships of the Arab peninsula.
A change of leadership in Britain is well possible if the young Labour voters turn out in large numbers. Those British who want to end the terror against others and against themselves must now help to achieve that.
Reader Comments
Be careful of what you ask for!
Every Labour government has one thing in common, financial incompetence! They borrow billions and struggle to pay it back! Come the next election when the people of the UK are facing crippling bills, they vote Conservative to reduce their increasing tax bills.
With Brexit, the UK needs to keep companies in the UK, not scare them away with high levels of tax!
If you vote Labour on the 8th of June, god help you all!
