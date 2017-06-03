A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Papua New Guinea, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported Saturday, adding that it was unlikely to cause mass casualties and damage.The tremor occurred at 23:48 GMT. The epicenter of the quake was located at the depth of 190 kilometers (118 miles) and centered 91 kilometers (56.5 miles) west of Madang province.There have been no reports of destruction or casualties caused by the earthquake so far.No tsunami warning was issued.