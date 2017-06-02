No hazardous substances were found out in the samples taken after the mass die-off of the Caspian seals, Kazinform correspondent reports citing Kuangali Ashakhov, Chief of the Mangistau region's Forestry and Wildlife Territorial Inspection.The specialists of Almaty-based Research Institute of Hydrobiology and Virology took tissue samples of 6 species."The results of the tests are ready. No hazardous substances were found. We did not see any signs of poisoning. Water and soil samples are also normal," K.Ashakhov said