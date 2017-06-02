© Dylan Coker



Cold morning for #SAweather: Yunta -4.7 °C, Renmark -3.2 ° C, Loxton, Snowtown and Murray Bridge -1.9 °C https://t.co/OazoPRe4P8 pic.twitter.com/3lgum4rTyF



— BOM South Australia (@BOM_SA) May 31, 2017

If you were feeling a little chilly this morning it's no surprise — it was our coldest start to winter since 1943, with the mercury plummeting to a frosty 2.9C in Adelaide.with Yunta -4.7C, Renmark -3.2C and Loxton, Snowtown and Murray Bridge -1.9C, according to the Bureau of Meteorology."We had a cold front move across the state Monday night, Tuesday morning, and that's brought up a lot of very cold, very dry air from over the Southern Ocean," a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman told ABC Radio Adelaide."Then we had a very strong high pressure system come over the top of the state that gave us light winds and clear skies overnight, allowing the temperature to cool down."Fortunately, as soon as the sun came out the temperature quickly climbed.We can expect a sunny, cloud-free day with a top of 16C today in Adelaide, with similar dry forecasts for the rest of the week.We probably won't see any rain until Monday, when a possible shower and 17C is expected.